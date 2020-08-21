Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.2% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNW. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

