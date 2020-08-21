Pirl Trading 27.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, Pirl has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. Pirl has a market cap of $846,111.89 and $8,498.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 77,428,229 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

