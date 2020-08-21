Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 94.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,863 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Planet Fitness by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

