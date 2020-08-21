PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 33,105 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,105 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,487,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $325,000.

CIBR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. 360,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $36.44.

