PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,678 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,329,000 after buying an additional 645,024 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in FedEx by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $403,607,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $311,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $210.50. 6,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.65 and its 200 day moving average is $140.16. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $211.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Stephens lifted their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities lifted their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

