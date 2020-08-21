PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,126,542.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $1,047,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,032 shares of company stock worth $42,064,375. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $381.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.94 and its 200 day moving average is $296.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $407.86. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

