PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 34,382 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Micron Technology by 162.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.03.

MU stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,038,622. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

