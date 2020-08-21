PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,041 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $206,497.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total transaction of $470,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,055 shares of company stock worth $41,717,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $445.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.85.

ServiceNow stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.55. 7,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,505. The firm has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.19, a P/E/G ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.73. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $454.73.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.