PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 19,094 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,094 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after buying an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Valero Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,603,000 after buying an additional 1,276,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 62.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,817,000 after buying an additional 1,240,983 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,734,000 after buying an additional 1,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.