PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,128 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.12% of BIO-TECHNE worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 40.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth $141,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $258.44. 105,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,399. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.12. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $286.68.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stephens lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.44.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.19, for a total value of $897,135.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,135.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total transaction of $699,475.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,084 shares of company stock worth $6,695,875. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

