PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,223 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 53.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,332,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,013.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,602,000 after buying an additional 1,865,346 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,487,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,018,000 after purchasing an additional 549,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sanofi by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after purchasing an additional 460,930 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2,339.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 345,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 331,140 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE:SNY traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. 2,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.80. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total transaction of $10,412,105,205.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

