PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 637 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 282.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 49,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,344,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 41,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 452.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 20,435 shares during the last quarter.

VCLT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.84. 399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,580. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.18 and a 52-week high of $113.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $103.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

