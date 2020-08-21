Points International Ltd. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Points International in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.85 million. Points International had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.51%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCOM. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Points International in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Points International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.02.

NASDAQ PCOM opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79. Points International has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.71 million, a P/E ratio of 111.19 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Points International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Points International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 103,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Points International by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Points International by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 620,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 260,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Points International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

