Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Announces Earnings Results

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $17.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Sean Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

