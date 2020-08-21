Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Short Interest Down 26.1% in July

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 479,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $45.80. 294,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,383. Potlatchdeltic has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 10,041.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 27.5% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

