Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $69.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Power Integrations traded as low as $57.57 and last traded at $57.57, with a volume of 157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.26.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on POWI. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In related news, Director William George sold 4,800 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $537,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $303,655.23. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,280,157.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,214 shares of company stock worth $2,018,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 141.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.19%.

About Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.