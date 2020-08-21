Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF (BATS:GDVD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF (BATS:GDVD)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.51. Approximately 448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDVD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.