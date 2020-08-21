ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Ted William Karkus sold 50,000 shares of ProPhase Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,419,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.