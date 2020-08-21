Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) Receives $3.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.90.

PTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 824,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 144,631 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 362,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 95,522 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 61,725 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.