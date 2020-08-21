Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) Receives $3.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.90.
PTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 24th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 824,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 144,631 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 362,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 95,522 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 61,725 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile
Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.
