Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Head-To-Head Review

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 17.82% 7.45% 0.95% Carver Bancorp -20.13% -118.87% -0.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Provident Bancorp and Carver Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.44%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Carver Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $55.65 million 2.70 $10.81 million N/A N/A Carver Bancorp $25.37 million 0.72 -$5.42 million N/A N/A

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending products, as well as construction, business, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit card, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and three ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

