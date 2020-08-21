PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of PureBase Corp (OTCMKTS:PUBC) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09. Approximately 103,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 125,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

PureBase Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUBC)

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets. It offers Purebase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation; Purebase Soil Advantage, an organic registered granular mineral used to enhance soil water holding capacity, beneficial microbial diversity, and plant nutritional uptake; Purebase Potassium Silicate Sulfate, a potassium silicate sulfate mineral deposit for crops, trees, vines, and turf applications; and Purebase Humate Advantage, a soluable iron leonardite with organic matter, carbon, and fulvic acid content.

