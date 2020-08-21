PV Crystalox Solar (LON:PVCS) Shares Down 1.4%

PV Crystalox Solar PLC (LON:PVCS) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.25 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.80 ($0.64). 8,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 52,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.65).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54.

About PV Crystalox Solar (LON:PVCS)

PV Crystalox Solar PLC produces and supplies multicrystalline silicon ingots and wafers for use in solar electricity generation systems. It serves solar cell producers in Japan, Taiwan, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for PV Crystalox Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PV Crystalox Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.