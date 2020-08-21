Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Chico’s FAS, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

CHS opened at $1.41 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $280.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.53 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $4,201,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 18.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 6.0% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,400,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 78,789 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chico’s FAS news, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks bought 77,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $100,328.80. Also, insider Molly Langenstein bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 186,176 shares of company stock valued at $243,279. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

