Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Express, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Express in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Wedbush also issued estimates for Express’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Express in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. Express has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $210.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.44 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 17.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Express by 50.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 182.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,387 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Express by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 146.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Express by 294.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares in the last quarter.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

