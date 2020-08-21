Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Dollarama from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.56.

TSE DOL opened at C$53.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$34.70 and a twelve month high of C$53.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,202.81.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$844.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$815.25 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.88, for a total transaction of C$3,843,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,093,868.80. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.24, for a total transaction of C$192,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,312,141.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.16%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

