Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Lowered by Analyst

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TGI. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $368.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.61.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $495.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.84 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Triumph Group by 402.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,370,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,863 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,011,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 371,151 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 249,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 526.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 604,382 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.