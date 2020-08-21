Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Issued By Piper Sandler

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.05.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.03.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $158.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.00. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 714.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.