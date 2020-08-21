Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Arcadia Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

