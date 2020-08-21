Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Icon Plc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Icon in a research note issued on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Icon’s FY2020 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICLR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Icon from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.45.

Icon stock opened at $188.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86. Icon has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $199.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.35.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.31 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Icon by 93,821.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,012,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Icon by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,605,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,347,000 after acquiring an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Icon by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 359,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,866,000 after acquiring an additional 209,407 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth $30,570,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Icon by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,823,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,034,000 after acquiring an additional 180,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

