Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Reduced by Wedbush

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Wedbush also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.61% and a negative return on equity of 102.45%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CDTX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 561.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 52,354 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 143,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 76,331 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 1,218.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

