Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Lowered by Truist Securiti

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of GDS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GDS’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

GDS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of GDS opened at $78.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -182.18 and a beta of 1.39. GDS has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in GDS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 31.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 12.5% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

