Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Vaccinex Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Vaccinex in a research note issued on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vaccinex’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

NASDAQ VCNX opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. Vaccinex has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

In other news, Director Albert Friedberg purchased 1,126,760 shares of Vaccinex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,420.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

