Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $12.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $157.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $198.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.47 and its 200 day moving average is $138.80.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion.

About SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

