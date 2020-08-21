Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Cut by Analyst

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Toyota Motor in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

TM stock opened at $134.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.61. The company has a market capitalization of $190.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.62. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $108.01 and a 52-week high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 222,994.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,841,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839,965 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,439,000. H&H International Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 138.1% during the second quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 267,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,621,000 after buying an additional 155,218 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,647,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,090,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,796,000 after purchasing an additional 76,968 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

