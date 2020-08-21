Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Points International Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:PTS)

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Points International in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Shares of PTS opened at C$16.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.25 million and a PE ratio of 19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.99. Points International has a 1-year low of C$9.30 and a 1-year high of C$25.20.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

