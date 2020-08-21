Raymond James Increases Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$23.50

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$23.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.29. Canfor has a one year low of C$6.11 and a one year high of C$19.06.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

