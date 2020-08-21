REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Insider Owen Wilson Sells 1,682 Shares

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) insider Owen Wilson sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$116.17 ($82.98), for a total value of A$195,399.62 ($139,571.16).

Owen Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Owen Wilson sold 6,063 shares of REA Group stock.

The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$91.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$96.16. REA Group Limited has a twelve month low of A$62.05 ($44.32) and a twelve month high of A$119.18 ($85.13).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. REA Group’s payout ratio is currently 128.96%.

About REA Group

REA Group Limited provides advertising services to the real estate industry in Australia and Asia. It advertises property and property-related services on Websites and mobile apps. The company operates Australian residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, and Flatmates.com.au; Chinese property site myfun.com; and various property portals in Asia.

