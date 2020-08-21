RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Update

RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,800 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 657,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in RealNetworks by 469.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 67,484 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RealNetworks by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 42,191 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. 238,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,131. The company has a market cap of $49.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.42 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 12.84%.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.