Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

8/21/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/14/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $70.00 to $82.00.

8/11/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management.

8/11/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/30/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

7/24/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $62.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

7/16/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/16/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

7/12/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ARCT opened at $58.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 3.13. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $63.45.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 341.76%. On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph E. Payne acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $31,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andy Sassine acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,126,306.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $195,389 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after buying an additional 727,354 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,392,000 after buying an additional 537,963 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,550,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,747,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,180,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

