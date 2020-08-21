Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc (CVE:RHT) were down 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 121,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 405,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45.

Get Reliq Health Technologies alerts:

Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.46 million for the quarter.

About Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. The company offers MDM solutions for mobile devices and assets management services in the commercial and consumer markets. It also offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.