Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.52

Shares of Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $3.60. Reliv International shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 11,700 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Reliv International Company Profile (NASDAQ:RELV)

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

