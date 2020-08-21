Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PAND) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 26th

Repare Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:PAND) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 26th. Repare Therapeutics had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 17th. The total size of the offering was $135,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Repare Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ PAND opened at $17.84 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

