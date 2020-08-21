Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s (NYSE:BLI) Quiet Period Set To End on August 26th

Repare Therapeutics’ (NYSE:BLI) quiet period will end on Wednesday, August 26th. Repare Therapeutics had issued 8,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 17th. The total size of the offering was $178,200,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE:BLI opened at $61.52 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $77.99.

About Repare Therapeutics

