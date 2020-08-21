Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Repsol has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

