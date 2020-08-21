Research Analysts Offer Predictions for KBR, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of KBR in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KBR. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

KBR stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -110.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KBR has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 1,888.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,004,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400,958 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of KBR by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,078,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,070,000 after purchasing an additional 826,838 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KBR by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,983,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after purchasing an additional 368,579 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KBR by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,945,000 after purchasing an additional 210,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in KBR by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,756,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,159,000 after acquiring an additional 86,299 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $636,101.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,739.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

