Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LECO. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.73. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $98.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $278,473.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,203.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,845 shares of company stock worth $1,137,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.