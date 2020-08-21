Reviewing DarioHealth (DRIO) and The Competition

DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) is one of 137 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare DarioHealth to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DarioHealth and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 DarioHealth Competitors 1282 4121 6776 395 2.50

DarioHealth currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential downside of 14.19%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 9.14%. Given DarioHealth’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DarioHealth has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

DarioHealth has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, meaning that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -293.20% -165.09% -118.29% DarioHealth Competitors -615.67% -70.81% -20.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DarioHealth and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $7.56 million -$17.74 million -2.53 DarioHealth Competitors $1.38 billion $142.80 million 1.73

DarioHealth’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. DarioHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of DarioHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DarioHealth competitors beat DarioHealth on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It offers Dario Engage software platform, where the company digitally engages with Dario users and assists them in monitoring their chronic illnesses, as well as provides them with coaching, support, digital communications, and real time alerts, trends, and pattern analysis. DarioHealth Corp. markets its products directly to consumer cash sales, as well as retail pharmacy and distributors; and through e-stores. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

