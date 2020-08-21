Reviewing HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) and Swedbank (NYSE:SWDBY)

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) and Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swedbank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HDFC Bank and Swedbank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HDFC Bank $19.07 billion 4.54 $3.45 billion $1.98 24.10 Swedbank $5.86 billion 3.17 $2.08 billion N/A N/A

HDFC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Swedbank.

Volatility & Risk

HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedbank has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HDFC Bank and Swedbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HDFC Bank 19.51% 15.05% 1.79% Swedbank 22.92% 10.83% 0.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HDFC Bank and Swedbank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HDFC Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Swedbank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

HDFC Bank beats Swedbank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits. The company also offers personal, business, home, consumer durable, car, two wheeler, gold, educational, rural, and term loans; loans for professionals; loans against property, securities, and assets; overdrafts; government sponsored programs; and working capital, healthcare, channel, short term, structured, dealer, and vendor finance, as well as agricultural lending. In addition, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; private banking services; export, import, remittance, bank guarantees, and letter of credit services, as well as merchant and cash management services; life, health, motor, travel, and home insurance products; and investment products, such as mutual funds, equities and derivatives, IPOs, and bonds. Further, the company offers bill discounting, real time gross settlement, bankers to right/public issue, forex, money market, employees trusts, and tax collection services; and investment banking services in the areas of project appraisal, structured finance, loan syndication, debt capital markets, equity placement, mergers and acquisitions, corporate advisory, and capital market advisory services. Additionally, it provides correspondent banking, settlement, custodial, disbursement, clearing, and administrative and fiduciary support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of February 18, 2019, the company had 5,000 branches in India. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services. The company also offers investments and trading services, including equity, currency, fixed income, and equity trading services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, and loans and syndication services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. In addition, it provides private banking products and services, such as saving accounts, credit and debit cards, mortgage finance, and investment advice, as well as trades in derivatives; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company has 186 branches in Sweden, 33 branches in Estonia, 33 in Latvia, and 59 in Lithuania. It also operates in Norway, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

