Reviewing SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKAQ)

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 0 3 1 0 2.25 Chesapeake Energy 9 3 0 0 1.25

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S currently has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 144.65%. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus price target of $162.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,735.95%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and Chesapeake Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUNDANCE ENERGY/S $203.58 million 0.07 -$39.59 million ($0.58) -3.76 Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.01 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.11

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Energy. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 12.93% -8.72% -3.94% Chesapeake Energy -127.63% -30.44% -2.86%

Risk and Volatility

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a beta of 3.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S beats Chesapeake Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2018, it owned interests in approximately 13,200 oil and natural gas wells; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,448 one million barrels of oil equivalent. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

