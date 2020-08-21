Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €109.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RHM. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €92.08 ($108.33).

RHM opened at €76.86 ($90.42) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12-month high of €118.60 ($139.53). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -675.52.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

